Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing bridge maintenance work Monday, June 17 on U.S. Route 61 in Marion County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing bridge maintenance work Monday, June 17 on U.S. Route 61 in Marion County. The road will be reduced to one-lane traffic on each side of the bridge over Bear Creek and the railroad overpass for sealing operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and will need to use caution or may choose to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news, text alerts and sign up for e-updates.