Hannibal Free Public Library’s summer reading program is in full swing! The library’s program began on May 17 and will continue through July 27. There is plenty of time for readers of all ages to sign up, report their reading and claim some wonderful prizes.

Library staff has been busy reaching out to local organizations and businesses requesting donations that would benefit the summer reading program. Through these efforts, the library raised over $2,200 to purchase larger grand prizes for a drawing during the finale. Other donations include a variety of prizes earned as participants read all summer long.

Hannibal Free Public Library would like to thank the following individuals, businesses, and organizations: Arby’s of Hannibal, Big River Comic Convention, Early Bird Kiwanis, Evening Kiwanis, F.A.C.T., F&M Bank, Friends of the Hannibal Free Public Library, Going Bonkers of Quincy, Grow and Learn Daycare, Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Hannibal Women’s Club, HOMEBANK of Hannibal, Jack’s Harbor Marine Company, James O’Donnell Funeral Home, Java Jive, Jim Humphreys, Knights of Columbus Council 907, Laura Gibbons of Red Hen Bookshop, Library Services and Technology Act grant, administered by the Missouri State Library, Lion’s Club, Mark Twain Museum, McDonald's, Ralls County Christian Home School Group, Scottie’s Fun Spot, Subway, Swiss Colony Data Center, Taco Bell, Vickie Witthaus and Walmart of Hannibal.

Readers of all ages will continue to explore all things space this summer at Hannibal Free Public Library’s Summer 2019 program, “A Universe of Stories.” Activities include weekly performers, group games, space-related crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments and more.

All programs are free of charge. The 2019 Summer Reading Program is open to patrons of all ages, with programs, prize drawings, story times, a reading club and more. There is a program for children of the “Read-to-Me” age group, elementary age, young adult age and adults. A full list of events can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/hfplsummerreading/. Registration for “A Universe of Stories” may also be found on the library website or in the building at 200 South Fifth Street I Hannibal. For more information, call the library at 573-221-0222 or visit the library website, www.hannibal.lib.mo.us.

This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of the State.