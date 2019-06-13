U.S Route 54 in Louisiana in Pike County at the Champ Clark Bridge is now open after being closed due to flooding

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) personnel remind motorists to please drive carefully. Never drive through flooded roads, always wear your seat belt and put your phone down while driving. MoDOT employees thank you for your patience.

There are still numerous roads flooded in Missouri. Please refer to the online traveler map at www.modot.org for updates.