Two people were fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 2:37 p.m., June 12, on U.S. 36 at Monroe City.

A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer was being driven east by Lance A. Rogers, 34, of Bentleyville, Pa. A 2016 GMC Canyon was being driven east by 77-year-old Janie H. Goodwin of Novinger.

According to the accident report the GMC attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and traveled into the path of the tractor-trailer, which struck the vehicle in the driver's side.

Janie H. Goodwin was pronounced deceased at the scene by acting Marion County Coroner Brock Deker at 3 p.m.

A passenger in the GMC, 72-year-old Earl E. Goodwin of Novinger, was pronounced deceased at 3:48 p.m. at University Hospital in Columbia.

Both the driver and passenger in the GMC were wearing safety devices.

Rogers, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries. He was treated at Hannibal Regional Hospital.