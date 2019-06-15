The Hannibal Jaycee nerds busted out their calculators and pencils from their pocket protectors and calculated up a big donation to Abilities

The Hannibal Jaycee nerds busted out their calculators and pencils from their pocket protectors and calculated up a big donation to Abilities.

The Hannibal Jaycees and Mark Twain Distributing hosted the Wing Ding on Jan. 26 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal.

Hundreds came out to the Revenge of the Wings themed event, sampling the wings and had a nerdy good time. With the community’s support and the donations of the winners of the event a $6,000 donation was made to Abilities. Hope Gibbons, representing Mark Twain Distributing, Kami Harsell and Ashley Veach presented the donation to Kyra Davis, Abilities executive director; Emma Dooley, Abilities program coordinator; and Amanda Brown, Abilities program instructor.

Abilities offers many services to individuals with functional limitations of three or more major life activities. These limitations could be mobility, learning, self-care, self-direction, repetitive and expressive language. One of the services Abilities offers is Bridges Day Habilitation Program. This is a day activity training program that teaches personal care, community and pre-employment skills to adults with a variety of disabilities.

Community Integration is provided to individuals who live at home or in a group setting. It supports independent activities and decision making while teaching the skills necessary to live and work in one’s own neighborhood. Independent Supported living provides supervision and training for individualized supported living arrangements for men and women with disabilities. The residences, each serving no more than three people, are integrated into neighborhoods in the community and are provided through a contract with the Department of Mental Health. Transportation is provided to individuals employed at the Northeast Missouri and Monroe City Sheltered Workshops as well as a variety of supported work sites. Abilities operates a daily transportation route with door-to-door services. The Abilities mission is “To Increase choice, Respect, Ability, and Involvement.”

The Hannibal Jaycees and Mark Twain Distributing are proud to donate to Abilities so they can continue all the amazing programs that help so many people. These donations could not be possible without the support from the community —Thank you!

The Jaycees, or Junior Chamber, is made up of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who join together to improve their lives and their communities. Their goal is to provide leadership training through community service. This is what sets the Junior Chamber apart from other organizations: while many other groups offer community service and social activities, only Junior Chamber chapters offer members the opportunity for self-improvement. By chairing local projects, young people can practice organization, delegation, time and resource management, public relations and motivational skills (source: www.mojc.org) .

If you want to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, the Hannibal Jaycees invite you to join them. For membership information, contact 2019 1st VP Aaron Allen at 573-795-2972 or email aaronallen820@gmail.com .