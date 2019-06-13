Have you ever wanted to try kayaking but didn't know where to begin?

Have you ever wanted to try kayaking but didn't know where to begin? Do you want to get out on the water but don't have your own kayak? You're in luck! Missouri State Parks is offering to teach you how to paddle and have a safe enjoyable time on the water.

This summer, parks staff will offer free two-hour kayaking instruction session at select Missouri state parks. Locations include Current River State Park, Wakonda State Park, Finger Lakes State Park and Stockton State Park.

This will be a great opportunity to try something new and experience some of Missouri's lakes. Missouri State Parks personnel supply the equipment and the expertise. You supply the enthusiasm and an eagerness to discover nature and a new skill.

Missouri State Parks provides:

Kayaks

Paddle

Life Jackets

Instructors

You provide:

A good attitude and willingness to learn

Appropriate swimwear and footwear

Things to consider before you register:

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. (Parent/guardian does not have to participate but must be there to provide adult supervision.)

Participants should be comfortable around water.

This event will be held in a Missouri state park and all rules and regulations apply.

This is a family-oriented event. Alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Learn2 Paddle Program.

The classes are free, but registration is required. Visit: https://mostateparks.com/learn2paddle for locations, dates and instructions on to register. When you get to the registration website, you will need to enter "Learn2" in the Search Text box. The classes that are currently open for registration will pop up. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.