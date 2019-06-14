On Jan. 26, approximately 30 runners braved the below freezing temperatures for Hannibal Jaycees Rooster Run, a 5K Fun Run

Runners didn’t let the frigid temperatures from stopping them from running for a good cause. On Jan. 26, approximately 30 runners braved the below freezing temperatures for Hannibal Jaycees Rooster Run, a 5K Fun Run.

The Hannibal Jaycees were able to present AVENUES with a $500 donation with the proceeds from the Rooster Run.

AVENUES offers the most basic services for victims of domestic and sexual abuse in eight counties in Northeast Missouri, which include Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties. These services include an emergency shelter for battered and abused adults and their children; a 24-hour crisis hotline; advocating on behalf of the victim in the following systems: criminal justice, civil justice, emergency medical, social services, and other systems the victims encounter in the wake of violence; crisis intervention; support groups; and problem solving. All services to victims provided by AVENUES will be free, confidential and non-judgmental. All services to victims shall be implemented so that the safety, needs, and desires of the victim are always the top priority. AVENUES is a recipient of the Mark Twain Area United Way and will celebrate 30 years of service on Dec. 1.

The Hannibal Jaycees are proud to donate to AVENUES and could not do it without the support of General Mills, who sponsors the participant t-shirts and our community — Thank you!

The Jaycees, or Junior Chamber, is made up of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who join together to improve their lives and their communities. Their goal is to provide leadership training through community service. This is what sets the Junior Chamber apart from other organizations: while many other groups offer community service and social activities, only Junior Chamber chapters offer members the opportunity for self-improvement. By chairing local projects, young people can practice organization, delegation, time and resource management, public relations and motivational skills (source: www.mojc.org).

The Hannibal chapter coordinates several major fundraisers and public events through the year for the betterment of Hannibal, donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities. Over the years, the Hannibal Jaycees have contributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the American Red Cross, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, Avenues, the NEMO Humane Society, youth sports, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, the Glad Tidings/Adopt-A-Family program, the Douglass Community Center, Kids in Motion, Pinkie Pals, the Erma Ruth Home, the American Cancer Society—Wigs for Cancer Patients, Affordable Community Education and many other charitable organizations that serve the area.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, the Hannibal Jaycees invite you to join them. For membership information, contact 2019 1st VP Aaron Allen at 573-795-2972 or email aaronallen820@gmail.com.