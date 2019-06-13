The Hannibal Hoots and Springfield Sliders divided a doubleheader Wednesday night in Quincy, Ill.

In the opener, Springfield rallied for a 6-4 win. The Hoots prevailed in the nightcap 16-6.

The Sliders erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit.

Hannibal plated a run in the home half of the seventh, but could not catch Springfield.

Jared Wegner, Brant Vanaman and Kyler Kent each had a pair of hits to pace the Hoots' nine-hit attack. One of Vanaman's hits left the ballpark for his first homer of the season.

Losing pitcher was Matt Ottsen who yielded three runs without retiring a batter in the seventh inning.

In the second game the Hoots scored nine times in the home half of the first inning in route to the 10-run win.

The Hoots were the recipients of 14 walks to go along with nine hits. Daunte DeCello and Kent led the team with three walks apiece. Kent also had a pair of hits as did Damian Yenzi.

Winning pitcher was Jackson Uner. He surrendered five runs in 5 1/3 innings. Robby Heberle finished out the game. He was touched for a run in 1 2/3 innings.

The 4-8 Hoots were scheduled to play Thursday night against the Quincy Gems.