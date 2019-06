A daughter, Aubree Jean Johnson, was born on June 9, 2019 at 11:31 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and she was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Nicole Wehner and Daniel Johnson of Palmyra.

A son, Bentley Ray McKinley, was born on June 10, 2019 at 9:25 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Tiffany Ryan and Dillion McKinley of New London.