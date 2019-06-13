The Hannibal Kids in Motion (KIM) program kicked off this week for the summer. The KIM kids will be busy learning how to be a good citizen, valuing their community and valuing work

Each week, KIM kids and their supervisors will be working at different businesses in Hannibal providing services like yard cleanup, setting up for events, working at Head Start facilities, helping with Juneteenth activities and with tasks at the Humane Society. In addition, KIM kids will participate in some classes hosted by members of the community. KIM kids will receive incentive pay based on attitude, behavior, work ethic and cooperation. Kids in Motion runs daily, Monday through Thursday until July 26.

“We are excited for our new group of KIM kids this summer and can’t wait to provide support to our community. The kids are excited for the activities this summer and we know they will be busy” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO for Douglass Community Services.

Kids in Motion is a program of Douglass Community Services and a United Way of the Mark Twain Area partner agency. For more information, contact Cooper at 573-221-3892.