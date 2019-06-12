Ask an adult what their favorite memories of summer are, and you are sure to hear the words “pool, sun, no school” and, in many cases, “catching fireflies.” The mysterious sparkle on warm summer nights turned the evening magical as kids raced through yards and fields to get a closer look. It would be tough to find an adult who did not have a jar full of sparkling fireflies at some point.

These memories have been in jeopardy in recent years as the fireflies all across the country have significantly declined. Scientists used to pay up to a penny a piece to study these creatures, and it was not uncommon that a small group of kids would turn in 40,000 fireflies each summer from their backyards. That would be really difficult to do now.

About the Firefly

Fireflies are not a single species; there are more than 2,000 different species of fireflies. Each species acts a little differently than the others. The firefly species in the Western United States do not light up at all. Adult fireflies lay eggs just beneath the soil. The eggs hatch in larvae, which are carnivorous. They feed off of snails and small insects. Depending on the species, the larvae will transform into adult fireflies sometime between two weeks and a year. Adult fireflies are most often herbivores and feed on plant nectar or pollen. Some species of adults do not eat at all as their adult life span is so short.

What About The Glow?

Fireflies produce the most efficient light in the world. Regular incandescent light bulbs only produce 10 percent light (the rest of the energy is wasted to heat), The new CFL or LED light bulbs produce 90 percent light. That’s great, but the efficient firefly converts 100 percent of the light-producing energy to light. It is called a “cold light.” The glow is produced when an enzyme called luciferace is present. When combined with oxygen, calcium, ATP and a chemical called luciferin, the enzyme glows.

Fireflies use the blinking lights to attract mates and communicate. A male firefly will flash a signal, and, if interested, a female will repeat the signal back. There are a few species of fireflies that use their flash in more devious ways. Those species eat other fireflies. They flash their lights to attract females of another species and then eat them when they come to mate.

The glow of the fireflies also protects them from predators as it serves as a warning that they are not tasty. Fireflies contain chemicals that taste quite bad to predators, and in some cases, they are toxic. The blinking light warns of this bad taste. Even the eggs and larvae of fireflies often glow to simply warn of their bad taste.

It’s not just the adult firefly that light up. The larvae and even the eggs of some firefly species glow underground while developing. Scientists believe that this is just another way that the species warns that they do not taste good so don’t eat them.

Decline of the Twinkle

Despite the long history of fireflies, scientists do not yet fully understand them. However, it has been clear that the creatures have been in decline for quite some time. Most believe it is because of the development of cities and light pollution. When the field they are in is bulldozed, they simply disappear instead of moving to a new place. And because the fireflies use blinking lights to mate, a developed area that has too many lights at night will prevent the fireflies from mating, and that population will disappear. Changing climate is another factor because fireflies need moist grounds for their larvae to develop.

How can you help?

Scientists believe you can help fireflies on your property by turning your outside lights off at night, not spraying insecticides in your yard, allowing part of your yard to have longer grass or landscaping, and planting trees. These simple steps might ensure that future kids also will get to chase the magical lights that show up on warm summer evenings.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.