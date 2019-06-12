The DuPage Pistol Shrimp overcame an early deficit Tuesday night in Quincy, Ill., to post a 10-1 victory over the Hannibal Hoots.

The Hoots got off to a good start, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Joe Roscetti, who stroked a leadoff double for Hannibal, scored what proved to be the Hoots' only run on a one-out single by Benjamin Swords, who wound up with three of Hannibal's five total hits.

The pitchers duel continued until the sixth inning when DuPage, 6-6, scored three times. After adding a run in the seventh DuPage put the game out of reach with a six-run eighth.

Losing pitcher was Hunter Becker, who yielded three runs in six innings.

The Hoots, 3-7, were scheduled to face Springfield, 4-6, on Wednesday night in Quincy.