Ukulele players are asked to play some music before Movies in the Park Friday, June 14, in Huckleberry Park.

The movie will be “Pinocchio” in honor of Cliff Edwards’ birthday. Edwards, known as "Ukulele Ike," was born in Hannibal on June 14, 1895. Edwards was a musician, singer, actor and voice actor, who enjoyed considerable popularity in the 1920s and early 1930s, specializing in jazzy renditions of pop standards and novelty tunes. He had a number-one hit with "Singin' in the Rain" in 1929.

Edwards, more than any other performer, was responsible for the popularity of the ukulele in the 1920s and 30s.

Ukulele players are asked to perform Happy Birthday to Cliff Edwards around 8 p.m., before the movies starts at 8:30 p.m.