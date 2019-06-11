The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold their second meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Lewis County Historical Society, 102 North 4th St., Canton

Doug Martin, Vice-President and resident handy man of the Lewis County Historical Society, will present a program at 10 a.m. Martin grew up in Lewistown, and he and his wife, Teresa, raised two children and spoil two granddaughters.

Martin is considered a real asset to the Lewis County Historical Society and due to his business (Lock and Key) he comes in contact with many people and as a result they sometimes become patrons and supporters of the Society.

Sharon Harrison, president of the Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society, will conduct the business part of the meeting after the completion of the program.

The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in northeast Missouri and the quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend. The Society is dedicated to the collection of genealogy materials, both published and unpublished, for printing in the “Northeast Reporter.” The 33-page quarterly is published each April, June, August and October.

The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend. For more information about the meeting or information about the Society, call Harrison at 660-216-5279 or Jim at 573-221-7282.