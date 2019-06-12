Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts of the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) discussed the agency’s homeownership and housing programs at the June 6 meeting of the Louisiana Rotary Club. Potts told members about the Aspire Partnership Prison Homes Program, in which NECAC will sell houses built by inmates at the Bowling Green prison in partnership with the Carpenters Union of St. Louis; the Healthy Homes Program, in which contaminants such as lead paint, asbestos and mold is removed from houses; and NECAC’s work with the USDA 502 Direct Home Loan Program, which offers participants a chance to buy a home with no down payment. Junes is National Homeownership Month. More information about NECAC homeownership programs is available by calling Potts at 573-324-6622.