Entries must be submitted by Friday, June 14

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is reminding amateur photographers across the state to enter the 2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest by 5 p.m. Friday, June 14.

The contest is an opportunity to submit their best images of life on the farm to help tell the story of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest, a farm tractor that has been in the family for years or a fun moment captured on a mobile device showcasing farm life.

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri’s amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the six categories. The photo contest categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life, Pride of the Farm and Farm Selfie. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back for the 10th annual contest as well.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Winners will be announced in early July and winning images will be displayed during the Missouri State Fair in the Agriculture Building, Aug. 8-18. Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the Department’s Flickr stream.

To submit your photos, visit to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.