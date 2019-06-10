Water and debris cover Highway 79 at the southern tip of Pike County on Saturday, June 8. The view is looking north toward Annada from near the Lincoln County line. The Mississippi River remained more than nine feet above flood stage Monday morning at Louisiana and 10 feet above flood level at Clarksville, but was slowly receding. However, it may be more than two weeks before the river is back in its banks. Clarksville United Methodist Church continues serving daily meals to flood-fighters and victims. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Monday that Highway 79 was closed in six spots in Pike County due to high water.