Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 2:11 p.m., June 9, on U.S. 24, four miles east of Taylor.

Three vehicles were traveling westbound, a 1992 Chevrolet, operated by 16-year-old Olivia E. Vahle of Quincy, Ill., a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 40-year-old Margie L. Roland of Palmyra, and a 2012 Ford F150, driven by Ralph W. Whittenberg of Arbela, Mo.

The Chevrolet operated by Vahle struck the Equinox in the rear, causing the Equinox to strike the Ford in the rear.

Vahle suffered moderate injuries. Two passengers in the Chevrolet driven by Vahle, 16-year-old Jacob M. Little and 14-year-old Lauren M. Soebbing, both of Quincy, were left with minor injuries. All three of the injured were wearing safety devices.

The injured were transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.



