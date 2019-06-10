Three people were injured, one seriously, Saturday afternoon in a watercraft mishap at Mark Twain Lake in Ralls County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 5:15 p.m., June 8, at Mark Twain Lake, near Ely Branch Cove.

A 1998 Ranger Captivia was being driven northbound by 23-year-old Austin L. Utterback of Montrose, Iowa, while a 1999 Crownline was being driven westbound by 41-year-old Benjamin D. Ralph of Niota, Ill.

The Ranger traveled over the wake created by another boat and struck the side of the Crownline.

Ralph suffered minor injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment.

Two passengers on the Crownline were also injured. Stephanie M. Mcentee, 41, of Niota sustained serious injuries while Liam Mcentee, 7, of Niota was left with minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital.