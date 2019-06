Ralls County Electric Cooperative (RCEC) is proud to announce the promotion of Rhonda Robison to Chief Financial Officer of RCEC. Rhonda has worked at RCEC for 34 years in a number of capacities, the last 17 years as Office Manager. Robison’s accounting and financial experience make her the perfect fit for this position and CEO Lynn Hodges announces he is grateful to have her on the team at Ralls.