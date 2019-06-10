Each week this summer, the Daily Express will preview the upcoming Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square concert by interviewing the band. Concerts are 7 p.m. Friday on the Adair County Courthouse lawn with Keota. Here is our Q&A with band member Michael Cochran of D Clinton and M Cochran.



How did your band get started?

After playing in various group configurations over many years, D Clinton (Donnie) Thompson and I (Michael Cochran) decided to try the relative simplicity of a duo format. My acoustic guitar playing is based on finger style playing pioneered by such greats as Merle Travis and Chet Atkins, while Donnie’s experience with the Fender Telecaster electric guitar reaches back to the earliest roots of American rockabilly and popular R&B. Discovering our contrasting styles meshed in a positive way was the incentive that got us started working together. We’ve now been together three years. However, the total time we’ve both been performing adds up to more than 100 years of experience,



Your music is described as folk and blues. How would you describe your sound?

Our repertoire includes blues and folk selections, but neither of those genres really describes our music. Our song catalog is wide and varied, covering a wide range of styles, including original compositions, many old favorites, jazz, and what we like to call obscure gems.



You’ve performed before at Summer on the Square. What keeps the group coming back?

We’ve really enjoyed our times in Kirksville, where the audiences have received us like old friends. It’s fun to be part of the worthwhile series that SOS has become.



What do you enjoy about performing?

Music is one of the ultimate forms of self-expression, especially when playing for an appreciative audience.



What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

As we’ve aged, travel has become more challenging. I like sleeping in my own bed.



When did you personally get started in music?

I started performing at age 12 in my hometown of West Plains, Missouri. I’m 75 now. Do the math.



When you aren’t working on music, what else keeps you busy?

My career has been based on writing. I have four books that were published nationally. I’m semi-retired now and concentrating mostly on making music and spending time with my grandsons.



Any message you’d like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

I’ve brought several different musical configurations to SOS over the past five years, but I think what we’re doing now may be the best yet. Those who like good guitar picking - and who doesn’t - coupled with good songs energetically presented are going to have a good time.