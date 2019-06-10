A huge crowd of music lovers participated in the 2019 Brew Skies Music Festival at Mark Twain Cave grounds on June 7-9, with proceeds to benefit the Hannibal Nutrition Center.

The Mobile Funk Unit from Columbia performed amid the crowd.

Melanie Safka, known as the First Lady of Woodstock, gave a great performance Friday, said Linda Coleberd, owner of Mark Twain Cave.

“It was totally awesome and brings you back to the Woodstock era,” she said.

A large crowd gathered Saturday to try home-brewed beer, served by 27 competitors in a contest sponsored by the Hannibal Area Homebrewers Association (HAHA).

Linda Forschler and Paul Clark said their beer “smells like coffee and vanilla and is really good.”

The winners were announced Saturday afternoon.

First prize went to Andrew Weaver of Wood River, Ill., for his Keller Bier. Weaver had already won 35 awards for his beer. His prizes included a two-day trip for two to the Sudwerk Brewing Co. in Davis, Calif.

Jim McPike Jr. won second place for his Kolsch.

Third place went to Barrett Smith for his Raspberry Vanilla Smoothy Sour.

The People's Choice winner was The Bearded Brothers, Landon Shaw and Wes Wheelan of Hannibal. They won a trip to the Boulevard Brewing Co. in Kansas City.

A vintage Volkswagen meet-up also took place Saturday at the cave grounds, after beginning with a parade on Hannibal's Main Street. Prizes were awarded, including one for traveling the greatest distance, which went to Tracy and Steve Clark, formerly of England.

A special prize was won by Melanie Black, who arrived with her husband, Richard, from Oklahoma in their Volkswagen bus, Shorty. She won a Woodstock-themed electric Cigar Box guitar signed by Melanie.

The festival also offered children’s entertainment like a petting zoo, presented by Chris Mooney of Full Moon Farms of Pleasant Hill, Ill. Bruce Guthrie of Blue Springs was riding a “unicorn” pony, and the youth also met bunnies, a porcupine, goats and other animals.

The children's favorite appeared to be a large sulcata tortoise. The youngsters were petting its hard shell as it crawled through the grass.

Children like Andy Laferriera and Ahmon Betts also painted a Volkswagen in a project sponsored by Hannibal Arts Council.

