Missouri Route 79 in Lincoln County from Bob's Creek to Route C is now open after flooding from the Mississippi River.

Another section from Route C into St. Charles County is expected to open sometime this afternoon. There are still several closures along MO 79; please refer to MoDOT's traveler map for updated information at www.modot.org.