Missouri Route 168 in Marion County is now open after being closed due to flooding

Missouri Route 168 in Marion County is now open after being closed due to flooding.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews inspected the route to ensure the route was safe and clear of debris.

Several routes in Northeast Missouri and throughout the state remain flooded due to elevated river levels. Visit www.modot.org for the latest information regarding road closures and traffic conditions.