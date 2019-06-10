It was a breakeven weekend for the Hannibal Hoots of the Prospect League.

On Saturday, Normal, Ill., shelled Hannibal 14-3. The Hoots rebounded on Sunday to edge Quincy 6-4.

After scoring single tallies in the first and the second innings, the CornBelters erupted for five runs in the third to take command.

The Hoots, on the strength of a three-run fourth and a single run in the fifth, built a 4-0 lead. After the Gems cut the Hoots' lead down to one, 4-3, with a run in the seventh, Hannibal answered with two runs in its half of the seventh.

The winning pitcher for Hannibal was Kyle Rosenfeld, who pitched five innings of shutout ball. Working the final 2 2/3 innings and earning a save was Parker Heidorf.

On Monday night Hannibal, 3-6, was scheduled to host DuPage, 5-6, at QU Stadium in Quincy, Ill.