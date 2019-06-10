• A daughter, Kathryn Ann Meyer, was born May 1, 2019, at 12:18 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Brittany and Ty Meyer of Liberty, Ill.

• A daughter, Evelyn Lee Meyer, was born May 1, 2019, at 12:20 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Brittany and Ty Meyer of Liberty, Ill.

• A son, Ryder Eugene Martin, was born May 9, 2019, at 6:34 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Brittany and Gregory Martin of Bowling Green.

• A daughter, Elieithyia Mirah Murphy, was born on May 14, 2019, at 4:11 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Virginia Murphy and Jacob Covert of Durham.

• A son, Gabriel Scott Harris, was born on May 14, 2019, at 5:33 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Santia Green and Luke Harris of Palmyra.

• A daughter, Bexley Mae O’Laughlin, was born on May 26, 2019, at 7:28 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Taylor and Luke O’Laughlin of Shelbina.

• A son, Evan Reece Birkhead, was born May 31, 2019, at 12:40 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sarah and Austin Birkhead of Hannibal.

• A son, Bellamy Wyatt Buechel, was born on June 2, 2019, at 1:06 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Tameron and Christopher Buechel of Vandalia.

• A daughter, Avery Elaine Bowles, was born on June 3, 2019, at 6:02 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 poounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Shelby and Benny Bowles of Eolia.

• A son, Ashton Avery Darr, was born on June 3. 2019, at 5:10 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Hollie Feather and Jay Darr of Frankford.

• A son, Easton Drew Reeves, was born on June 4. 2019, at 11:39 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. His parents are Katelyn Brown and Donnie Reeves of Hannibal.

• A son, Henry Lee Jones, was born on June 4, 2019, at 6:24 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Rachel and Clayton Jones of Perry.

• A son, Lennox Allen Wenneker, was born on June 4, 2019, at 1:49 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. His parents are Ashlea and David Wenneker of Palmyra.

• A son, Lincoln Joseph Wenneker, was born on June 4, 2019, at 1:50 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. His parents are Ashlea and David Wenneker of Palmyra.

• A son, Luca Jamison Rhodes, was born on June 5, 2019, at 12:44 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Ranesiah and Eric Rhodes of Hannibal.

• A son, Daniel James Dubach, was born on June 5, 2019, at 1:55 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Stormy and Jack Dubach of Bowling Green.

• A son, Wyatt Philip Livesay, was born on June 5, 2019, at 11:27 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 11ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Ariel and Matthew Livesay of New London.

• A son, Kai'Vione Alonzo Lee Abbey, was born on June 6, 2019, at 5:26 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounce and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kayann and Sierra Abbey of Hannibal.

• A son, Hudson Andrew Merrell, was born on June 7, 2019, at 10:07 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. His parents are Christina and Andrew Merrell of Hannibal.

• A son, Hudson Rain Bryant, was born on June 8, 2019, at 2:57 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Desiree Abbott and Steven Bryant of Bowling Green.





