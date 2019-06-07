Outdoor music festival, art exhibitions among weekend festivities

Music, vintage vehicles, arts and connecting with nature are among the highlights for weekend events in Hannibal beginning Friday.

The mixture of arts, nature and education will take place at indoor and outdoor venues throughout the weekend in America's Hometown, beginning with the first day of the Brew Skies Festival on Friday at the Mark Twain Cave and Campground. Free fishing days will also take place on Saturday and Sunday, the Hannibal Arts Council will host several exhibits and an Arty Party on Saturday and the Gospel Shed will invite visitors to a gospel jam on Sunday.

Gospel jam

Pastor Marty Miller and Betty Miller invite everyone to a carry-in dinner and gospel music jam at 6 p.m. Friday at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O in Hannibal. The Millers host gospel music jam sessions throughout the year, and they also invite everyone to worship services during Iron Horse Church services each Tuesday at 7 p.m. and worship and fellowship services at 6 p.m. each Sunday. For more information, call 573-221-5682.

Brew Skies Music Festival

Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday for the three-day Brew Skies Music Festival — setting the stage for a combination of numerous live music performances Friday through Sunday, a Vintage Volkswagen Meetup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and multiple beer and food options for participants.

The Hannibal Area Homebrewers Association (HAHA) will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, and area brewers will have their beers on hand for taste testing and judging.

Activities for children include the Hannibal Arts Council's annual activity that allows children to fingerpaint a Volkswagen Beetle, a petting zoo, caricatures and shopping. Admission is free for youth 12 years of age and younger on Saturday and Sunday.

The music lineup begins on Friday with One Way Traffic at 4 p.m., Melanie at 7:30 p.m. and Sean Canan Voodoo Players — Voodoo Creedence Clearwater Revival at 9:15 p.m. The Cosmic Riders will take the stage at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by Falling Fences at 1 p.m., Senora May at 3 p.m., The Kay Brothers at 5 p.m., The Flood Brothers at 7 p.m. and The Verve Pipe at 9:15 p.m. Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday and the Well Hungarians will play at 5 p.m.

Registration for the Volkswagen Meetup participants is free, and includes a goody bag and free admission to one day of the music festival. Tickets for the event are $10 each, and participation in the BSMF 5 K Run costs $25 per person. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Hannibal Nutrition Center.

Free Fishing Days

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting Free Fishing Days, allowing anglers of all ages to take to area waterways to snag a fish without the need to purchase a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag on Saturday and Sunday. Other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas, and trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

MDC reports there are more than 1.1 million anglers in the Show-Me State, and the weekend also includes a rod and reel loaner program at more than 100 locations throughout the state. To find nearby loaner locations,visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/RodandReelLoanerProgram. For information about fishing lessons and other angler-related information, visit dnf.mdc.mo.gov.

Hannibal Arts Council exhibits

The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will showcase their latest exhibits beginning with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday with an artist talk session at 6 p.m. The exhibits that will be on display from June 7 to July 6 include “Art Related” — paintings by father and daughter artists Larry and Sarah Siwek, “Mark Twain Zephyr Collection” — paintings by Ted Rose from the Archie Hayden collection (Bicentennial Series), “Best of Missouri Hands on the Road” — Missouri Mills paintings by Dave Carter, “Transportation” — an open exhibit featuring area artists (Bicentennial Series) and the “Hannibal Today” Photography Channel exhibit by featured photographer Aaron Riley (Bicentennial Series). HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays. For more information, call 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalarts.com.

