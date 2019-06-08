Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform the following work in Monroe County. Please see the dates and locations below

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform the following work in Monroe County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Monroe County U.S. Route 24 — Tuesday, June 18, the road will be reduced down to one-lane traffic from County Road 361 to Route HH for concrete repair work. There will be a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches in place during working hours. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monroe County Missouri Route 154 — Wednesday, June 19, the road will be reduced down to one-lane traffic for concrete repair work from County Road 765 to 2,500 feet east of County Road 765 with flaggers to assist with traffic control. There will be a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches in place during working hours. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays or may want to choose to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.