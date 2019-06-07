Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing resurfacing work on Route M in Marion County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing resurfacing work on Route M in Marion County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Marion County Route M — Monday, June 10, the road will be closed from County Road 158 to County Road 153 for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Marion County Route M — Tuesday, June 11, the road will be closed from Route A to County Road 153 for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Marion County Route M — Wednesday, June 12, the road will be closed from County Road 159 to Route A for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts and sign up for e-updates.