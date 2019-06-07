Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates Cesar Rodriguez on catching a 21-pound, 11-ounce striped hybrid bass at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that Cesar Rodriguez of Carthage is now the state record-holder for hybrid-striped-bass after catching a 21-pound, 11-ounce fish at Lake of the Ozarks on May 19. Rodriguez used the pole-and-line method.

Though the fish breaks Missouri’s previous hybrid-striped-bass record of a 20-pound, 8-ounce fish, set in 1986 at the Lake of the Ozarks, Rodriguez wasn’t that surprised when he reeled in the bass.

“It was just a normal day out fishing,” Rodriguez said. “Last year I caught a 24-pound hybrid in Oklahoma, but I couldn’t find a game warden to confirm it. So, this catch didn’t come as a surprise that it was a record-breaker.”

The fish’s weight was verified on a certified scale at MDC’s Roaring River Hatchery in Cassville. The hybrid-striped-bass is the sixth state-record fish caught this year.

Rodriguez mounted his prize fish, and said he is planning to catch another that will top his even-larger Oklahoma catch.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery and atlatl. For more information on state-record fish, visit the MDC website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zxr.