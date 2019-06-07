The Hannibal Hoots saw their modest two-game winning streak end Thursday night in Quincy, Ill., where they lost 14-9 to the Gems.

Quincy scored what proved to be the winning run in the seesaw affair in the eighth inning. It added four insurance runs in the ninth.

Hannibal's runs came in bunches as it plated three tallies in the third, fifth and ninth innings.

Losing pitcher was Cruz Meier (0-1), the second of three Hoots hurlers. He was tagged for four runs (two earned) in an inning of work.

Leading the Hoots' nine-hit attack with two safeties was Kyler Kent. One of his hits was his first homer of the season.

Also contributing homers for Hannibal were Diego Munoz, Benjamin Swords and Connor Manthey. It was the second homer of the season for Swords and Manthey.

The 2-4 Hoots were scheduled to play the Gems in Quincy on Friday.



