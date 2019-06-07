Four people were injured, including two seriously, in a one-vehicle accident Thursday night in Pike County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened at 10:05 p.m., June 6, on southbound U.S. 61 near County Road 9126.

A 1998 Ford Explorer was being driven by 34-year-old Demarco E. Washington of St. Peters when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled through the median, went across the northbound lanes of U. S. 61, struck a tree and overturned.

Washington, who was not wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Also sustaining serious injuries was a passenger, 38-year-old Traci L. Bourn of St. Peters. Bourn, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

A passenger, 17-year-old Tristen A. Palmer of St. Peters, was left with moderate injuries. Palmer, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

Another passenger, 15-year-old Alonna Dunning of Hannibal, had minor injuries. Dunning, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.





