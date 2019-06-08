The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Missouri Geological Survey nominated Teck American Incorporated for the Interstate Mining Compact Commission’s 2019 National Noncoal Category Reclamation award, which they recently accepted in Tucson

“Our staff nominated Teck for consistently exceeding the spirit and intent of the law in regard to closure and reclamation at Magmont Mine,” said Larry Lehman, Land Reclamation Program director with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Missouri Geological Survey.

Magmont mine is located in Iron County along the Salem Plateau west of the Ozark-St. Francois mountain range. Important lead, zinc and copper resources were mined at the site and then processed in the Magmont Mill.

Staff work closely with Teck and others to ensure mined lands are returned to beneficial use. Learn more about Teck by visiting their website at https://www.teck.com/responsibility/featured-topics/aftermining/. A video that features the Magmont mine reclamation project and others is online at https://youtu.be/sWZjs_LWUXs?t=203.