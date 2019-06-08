Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing bridge maintenance work Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13 on Route A in Ralls County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing bridge maintenance work Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13 on Route A in Ralls County. The road will be reduced to one-lane traffic one mile on each side of the Salt River Bridge. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and will need to use caution or may choose to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.