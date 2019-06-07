NO. 3: Seth Steinman, Hannibal — “Woman in Orange” — Acrylic CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL - Six billboards featuring the winning works by area artists are now showing on digital billboards in both Hannibal and Quincy. These are part of the Hannibal Arts Council’s (HAC) annual “Art in the Open” billboard contest, a collaborative project of HAC, Independent’s Service Company and Lamar Outdoor Advertising of Hannibal. In addition to digital billboards, winners will be featured on physical billboards in the coming weeks.

The contest features five winners in the Adult Division and one winner in the Youth Division. Artists currently featured on the digital billboards are: Elizabeth Mannhardt, Hull, Ill. — “Freedom Song” — Pastel/Charcoal; Brenda Benson, Monroe City — “Give Triads a Hand” — Watercolor Collage; Seth Steinman, Hannibal — “Woman in Orange” — Acrylic; Hannah Donoho, Hannibal — “Chilly Night” — Painting/Installation; AVA Goldworks, Hannibal — “Turquoise Love” — Jewelry; and youth winner Rachel Phillips, Barry Ill. — “Flowers” — Ink/Watercolor.