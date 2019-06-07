Flower City receives 2 sesquicentennial rifles from Mary R. Mangin Sternke Trust

Palmyra city officials received two commemorative gifts dedicated to the memory of Myrl and Mary R. Mangin Sternke, adding a new facet to bicentennial celebrations scheduled throughout the year.

Mayor Loren Graham announced that Minette Sternke, trustee of the Mary R. Mangin Sternke Trust, recently presented the city with .22- and .30-30-caliber rifles from the sesquicentennial celebration. The smaller-caliber rifle will be presented to the Palmyra Heritage Seekers for display in Palmyra's Old Jail Museum. The other rifle will be auctioned during the Flower City's 200th birthday celebration Aug. 10.

Graham said he talked with several residents who told him they wished they had purchased one of the sesquicentennial rifles 50 years ago. The gifts will reflect the history of Palmyra and the memory of Myrl and Mary R. Mangin Sternke —joining a new series of two commemorative rifles commissioned for Palmyra's bicentennial.

The Henry Golden Boy bicentennial .22-caliber and .30-30-caliber rifles were made available for advance order at Butch's Sports World when bicentennial festivities began at the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce's awards banquet and 200th birthday celebration Jan. 12. Each firearm features engraved details commemorating Palmyra's establishment on Aug. 10, 1819. Graham said raffle tickets for the rifles are $10 each and $20 for three tickets, and a drawing is set for the Taste of Palmyra event in October.

The summer will be filled with celebrations, Graham said, beginning with a bicentennial fundraiser on Friday at County Market. Events included the sale of 500 cupcakes by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce and a customer appreciation smoker cookout, with proceeds and donations for the city's bicentennial events, along with a live music performance from the Honky Tonk Revival Band.

Palmyra's Courthouse Square will be the setting for Old Glory Day from 3-9 p.m. June 15. The event will feature food and craft vendors, games, an evening parade, a flag raising ceremony, a petting zoo and a bluegrass concert performed by BANJOY.

The Bicentennial Ball and Concert will commemorate the American Legion's centennial along with the city's birthday on Saturday, July 13 at the Palmyra American Legion Post. Graham said that more than 100 tickets already have been sold for the event. “That's going to be a great deal,” he said.

Graham said fellow Bicentennial Committee members have met regularly to discuss potential activities for the Aug. 10 birthday party, such as a car show, a parade and a ball drop with 200 ping pong balls — each with a number corresponding to a prize.

For more information about Palmyra's bicentennial celebration, visit PalmyraMO200.com or ShowMePalmyra.com.

