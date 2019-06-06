The second session of swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center are full

HANNIBAL - The second session of swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center are full.

There are still spots in the first and third sessions. Registration ends when all 24 slots are filled.

Session 1: 11-11:40 a.m. Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 20 (registration deadline is Friday, June 7)

Session 3: 6:10-6:50 p.m. Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 18 (registration deadline is Friday, July 5)

Swim lessons are Monday through Thursday. The minimum age for swim lessons is four years old. The cost is $40 per child.

Registration is available only at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office, 320 Broadway. More information is available by calling 573-221-0154.