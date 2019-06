Route O in Ralls County between Indian Camp Access and New London Gravel Road is now open to traffic

Route O in Ralls County between Indian Camp Access and New London Gravel Road is now open to traffic. The section of roadway closed on Friday, May 31 due to significant damage that was caused by flooding.

For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).You can also visit them online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.