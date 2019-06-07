Motorists on 26 miles of Missouri Route 81 can look forward to a smoother drive soon. W.L. Miller Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), will resurface Missouri Route 81 in Clark and Lewis counties

Motorists on 26 miles of Missouri Route 81 can look forward to a smoother drive soon. W.L. Miller Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), will resurface Missouri Route 81 in Clark and Lewis counties. Crews will mill off the old surface and then lay down new asphalt on the road.

Weather permitting on Tuesday, June 4, the contractor will begin setting signs and traffic control planning for one-lane traffic to be led by a pilot car beginning on Wednesday, June 5. The project should be completed within two months, depending on weather.

Work will take place during daylight hours with crews working five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary, to complete the project on time. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Motorists are urged to use caution and obey all traffic control, including signs and flaggers. Delays are expected, so drivers may want to choose an alternate route during this project.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near drivers. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely.

For more information on this or other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map. Sign up for customized emails about projects in your area by visiting modot.org and clicking on “Email/Text Updates” at the top of the page.