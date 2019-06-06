The Hannibal Hoots own a winning streak of two games after defeating the Normal CornBelters 9-2 on Wednesday night in Normal, Ill.

Hannibal, 2-3, pleaded the majority of its runs in bunches, scoring four times in both the first and fourth innings.

Joe Roscetti started the Hannibal first inning with a ground rule double. He would score on a single by Diego Munoz.

With two away Kyler Kent reached on an error. Connor Manthey followed with a home run.

Brett Zimmerman then hit a home run of his own.

It was Manthey and Zimmerman's first homers of the season.

Leading 5-1 after three innings, the Hoots broke the game open with a four-run fourth.

The key blow of the frame was a three-run homer by Benjamin Swords. It was Swords' first home run of the season.

Swords, Roscetti and Grant Hannant each had a pair of hits for Hannibal.

Hunter Becker delivered a strong pitching performance for the Hoots, yielding just three hits and a run in seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked no one.

Jacob Young would finish up. He gave up a lone unearned run in two innings. He struck out three.

Hannibal was scheduled to face Quincy Thursday night in QU Stadium.



