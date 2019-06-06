The birthday celebration of Admiral Robert Edward Coontz has been postponed to a later date.

The event had been planned June 12 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center but flooding from Bear Creek has closed the Recreation Center.

Robert Edward Coontz (June 11, 1864 – January 26, 1935) was an admiral in the U.S. Navy, who sailed with the Great White Fleet and served as the second Chief of Naval Operations. As part of Hannibal’s Bicentennial celebration, notable Hannibalians are being celebrated.