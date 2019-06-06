Post 55 of the American Legion will host a patriotic Flag Retirement of unserviceable United States flags for inspection and proper disposal

There will be a short flag ceremony before the start of the dignified disposal of flags. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Legion Pavilion at 3819 Highway MM. All elementary school, Boy and Girl Scouts and their parents are invited.

The children will be able to participate in the program. The public is welcomed to attend. The program will last for about one hour.

For additional information, call 573-406-1223.