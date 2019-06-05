The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command will continue to serve the city of Quincy and the surrounding area while flood relief efforts are taking place

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Team will provide breakfast and supper to volunteers and the National Guard. Through the use of mobile feeding units or canteens and Quincy University’s facility, The Salvation Army has served 6,058 drinks, 5,165 snacks and 2,652 meals with the help of 42 Salvation Army volunteers committing 196 hours of their time.

The Salvation Army began supplying meals, snacks and drinks to volunteers when the sandbagging efforts started Wednesday, May 29 and supplying the National Guard troops with meals Friday, May 31. In addition to the canteen operations in Quincy, over 300 meals were delivered to Canton, MO on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, while two pallets of water and 30 cases of Gatorade were taken to support the flood relief efforts taking place in Pike County, Ill.

The Quincy Area Command serves counties in both Illinois and Missouri. In Missouri, The Salvation Army serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe. In Illinois, The Salvation Army serves Adams, Brown and Pike counties.

“We are happy to help our community during this time of uncertainty,” said the Quincy Area Command Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator Jeremy Koren. “The Salvation Army’s Mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. We are here to help our friends and neighbors.”

The Salvation Army is asking community members and businesses for donations. Individuals wishing to donate can drop off monetary donations at The Kroc Center, located at 405 Vermont in Quincy, or text “DONATEQUINCY” to 41444. Businesses wishing to donate meals or monetary contributions can contact The Salvation Army at 217-231-5639 to make donation arrangements.

For donations to assist with the flood relief efforts in Hannibal monetary donations can be taken to The Salvation Army Family Store, located at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal, or text “DONATEHANNIBAL” to 41444.

Donations made at this time will go 100 percent toward flood relief efforts purchasing food for meals. The Salvation Army does not take an administrative fee for disaster relief donations.

For more information, please contact 217-231-5639.