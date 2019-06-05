Request will come back before council later in month

The Minnow Creek Subdivision will feature 33 additional lots than had been initially proposed. First reading was given proposed changes to the subdivision during Tuesday night's Hannibal City Council meeting.

The revisions to the subdivision, located on Jimmy O'Donnell Road, came to the council with the support of the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission.

Phase one and two of the final plat will come up for a second reading at the council's Tuesday, June 18, meeting.

In other business:

* The Hannibal Community Promotions Group was given permission to close Lover's Leap and to discharge fireworks within the city limits during the annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 4.

* Pending the acquisition of insurance, approval was given to street closures, plus the sale and consumption of alcohol on city-own property, during the weekly Music Under the Stars events in downtown Hannibal.

* The following appointments were approved to the Hannibal Library Board, Tom Prater and Lauren Youse were reappointed for a term to expire in May, 2022.

* A resolution was passed that adopts and approves an updated employee loss prevention policy for the city.

* The council OK'd approved making a little over $1 million in bond payments.

* A resolution was passed amending the city of Hannibal's fiscal year 2018-19 budget. The amendment authorizes supplemental of payments for the General Mills warehouse maintenance and unused sick leave. Also included are revenues for Broadway tree donations and expenditures for tree expenses and the increase of bicentennial expenses and revenues.

* Second and final reading was given a bill that increases the salary of the director of central services.

* The city council came to an acceptable solution regarding the acquisition of abandoned railroad right-of-way by Scott Gollaher and Nickolas Reeves, who own property adjacent to the former railroad land.