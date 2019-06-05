Nationally known grazing specialist Pat Keyser, an Institute of Agriculture Professor at the University of Tennessee, will be speaking during a hay and pasture walk beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in Warren County

The event will begin at the farm of Harry Cope, about two miles south of the town of Truxton on Winters Road (follow signs to field). At that stop participants will see a newly established warm-season grass field with native forbs that is being grazed. Keyser will discuss establishing and managing warm-season grasses and forbs for grazing.

The next stop will be at Bob Ridgley’s farm at High Hill to observe a 23-year-old stand of Eastern Gama Grass in his grazing system. There will be a soil pit to allow participants to see what has been taking place below the surface. David Doctorian, Soil Health Specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Mark Abney, NRCS Assistant State Soil Scientist, will discuss soil health. Dan Bockhold, NRCS Engineer, will talk about a cattle-feeding barn constructed with NRCS financial and technical assistance that Ridgley uses to feed out calves.

A wagon tour of the Ridgley farm will show land that was previously in the Conservation Reserve Program and has been converted to a rotational-grazing system. A representative of the Missouri Department of Conservation will talk about the wildlife benefits of these systems.

The event will conclude with a BBQ burger dinner prepared by the Callaway/Montgomery Cattlemen’s Association. The cost to attend the pasture walk, including dinner, is $5. RSVP by June 14 by contacting the Warren County USDA office at (636) 456-3434 x3.

This event is sponsored by NRCS; University of Missouri Extension; the NRCS+MU Grasslands Project; Quail and Pheasants Forever; and the Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike and Warren soil and water conservation districts. Anyone needing an accommodation to participate should contact Tammy Teeter by Monday, June 10 at 573-564-3715 x3 or email tammy.teeter@usda.gov.