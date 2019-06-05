The Hannibal Hoots recorded their first win of the season Tuesday night when they edged the Quincy Gems 10-9 in Quincy, Ill.

After four innings Quincy enjoyed an 8-3 advantage. However, over the final five innings Hannibal outscored Quincy 7-1.

What proved to be the winning run for the Hoots came in the eighth inning.

Connor Manthey drew a leadoff walk for Hannibal. Pinch runner Dylan Chisholm took second and then moved to third on an infield error.

Walks to Brett Zimmerman and Grant Hannant loaded the bases.

Chisholm scored when a ball hit by Nathan Kuhn was misplayed on the infield.

Quincy rallied with a run in the home half of the ninth, but could not catch the Hoots.

Winning pitcher was Kyle Rosenfeld, who worked the final five innings, yielding one run. He struck out seven, walked two and surrendered three hits.

Leading the Hoots' eight-hit attack with two hits apiece were Diego Munoz, Kyler Kent and Kuhn.

Zimmerman had a hit and three walks. He also scored twice and drove in three runs.

For the 1-3 Hoots the game marked the first time this season they had scored in double digits and held their opponent to fewer than 10 runs.

Hannibal was scheduled to play a Normal, Ill., on Wednesday night.



