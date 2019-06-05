Lisa Peck will be the city of Hannibal's next city manager. Lisa Peck will be the city of Hannibal's next city manager.

Lisa Peck will be the city of Hannibal's next city manager. Her hiring was announced Wednesday morning.

Peck comes to Hannibal from the City of Fenton, Mo., where she served as city manager.

Peck has more than a decade’s worth of experience in city management and community development throughout Missouri and Illinois.

Peck will assume her new role in Hannibal on Monday, June 24.

This story will be updated.