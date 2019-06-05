Participants in this year's Cardboard Boat Races will also have the chance to be in the Bicentennial parade

Participants in this year’s Cardboard Boat Races will also have the chance to be in the Bicentennial parade.

The Cardboard Boat Races start at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. The Bicentennial parade, with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, begins at 11 a.m. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will have a float for the cardboard boat racers in the parade.

Registration deadline is Friday, June 14 for the Cardboard Boat Races.

Boat check-in is at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 22. Each boat must have two passengers, ages 6-16. Rules are on the hannibalparks.org website and available at the HPR office, 320 Broadway. The entire boat and oars must be made of cardboard.