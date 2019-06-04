Stephen Michael Brock, age 70, of Rocky Comfort, MO, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin. The youngest child of Earnest and Ruth Brock, Steve was born in Neosho, MO February 27, 1949. A 1967 graduate of Rocky Comfort High School, he attended Missouri Southern State College and graduated from Crowder College.

He married his high school sweetheart Iris (Scott) Brock on June 18, 1971 in Rocky Comfort. The second love of his life came along in 1978 when son Michael Christopher was born. He worked many years with Russell Construction, Rogers, AR building custom homes; Battlefield Cabinet Shop in Pea Ridge; and finally with McDonald County Schools. He retired as Director of Maintenance in 2011 and told everyone who would listen to not wait until they got old to retire – to do it while they were still young enough to enjoy life. He loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, building wood projects and “spinning yarns”. Everyone agrees that he had a gift of gab, never met a stranger, and considered everyone a friend.

He is survived by his wife Iris and son Chris of the home; two sisters, Barbara (Marvin) Burnett, Rocky Comfort, MO and Sharon (Joe) Walcher of Republic, MO; brothers - and sisters-in-law, Bud (Carol) Scott, Rocky Comfort; Janice (Larry) Cooper, Springfield; and Sandra (Doug) LeVasseur of Bentonville, AR along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Randy Allen, sisters- and brothers-in-law Norma (Ed) Parker and Ed (Audna) Brock.

Services will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m at Rocky Comfort Cemetery with Reverend Larry Cooper officiating. Pallbearers will be Robert Parker, Donny Walcher, Jimmy Burnett, Jeffrey Brock, Josh Cooper, Bryan Burnett, Brock Burnett and Brandon Burnett. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Crowder College Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by McQueen Funeral Home, Wheaton, MO.

The family thanks Dr. David Zuehlke, Kyra Reichardt, and all the staff at Freeman Hospital for taking care of Steve and for being great friends.