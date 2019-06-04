Event to commemorate the 200th birthday of Flower City and the 100th birthday of American Legion

The Palmyra Bicentennial Committee is presenting a ball and concert to celebrate Palmyra’s 200 years. It will be held at the American Legion Building on Saturday, July 13 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and music from 7–10 p.m.

The music will be provided by Gateway City Big Band, a 17-piece band with two vocalists, from St. Louis. They have been entertaining audiences for dancing and musical concerts since 1966. Gateway City’s music includes selections from the big band era to more recent styles and artists. They are known for their superior musicality, excellent vocalists and musical variety. Gateway City Big Band was a featured guest at the International Glenn Miller Festival.

Tickets are needed for everyone attending the event, and are $15 per person, or $20 after July 6. They may be purchased at the Home Bank of Palmyra, City Hall or by emailing Judy Lemons at Jlemons@nemonet.com.

Formal dress is encouraged, though dressy casual is welcome. Light snacks will be provided, as well as a cash bar (no carry-in, please). The American Legion Hall decorations for the event have been designed by Sheila Scholl.

In addition to the dance/concert, Boots-Dickson Post 174 of the American Legion is marking 100 years, having formed in 1917. In observance of its centennial, Boots-Dickson post personnel will be hosting an Open House prior to the city’s ball/concert at the Legion facility and during the music breaks. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Veterans of the post will be on hand and happy to explain the Legion’s many community programs, display military memorabilia and other service connected items.